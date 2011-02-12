Now Oil Is Plunging, And The Euro Is Plunging, And You Should Be Concerned

Watching Mubarak resign and the crowd go while was cool.



Now oil is absolutely getting crushed, and perhaps you should be worried. It’s been really heavy lately, and whereas in December everyone was talking about oil going to $100, thanks to the strong economy, now we’re looking at $85 barrel.

The euro is tanking, too. US markets are still in the green, but if you weren’t looking at stocks, you would definitely assume today is a “risk off” kind of day.

