Obama's Got A New favourite Banker: UBS' Robert Wolf

This is fun. Now Obama has yet another Wall Street buddy!



The evidence: the president played basketball with Robert Wolf from UBS on Martha’s Vineyard this weekend.

From the AP:

The president drove to [a nearby school] to play with staff and friends, including Whitaker and banker Robert Wolf of UBS.

To re-cap, first Obama’s “fav” was (apparently) Dimon, then it was Brian Moynihan, now *maybe* it’s UBS CEO Robert Wolf.

And each time Obama has made public gestures of approval that would seem to show that he supports the bankers. This weekend, he played with Wolf in public rather than on his own home court.

Apparently Obama wouldn’t have dangled his new bball buddy in front of the public if it weren’t for “the rain” and because he only has an outdoor half court.

But it seems just as likely that he’s playing these guys like they’re jealous school girls.

