Now Obama Is Making Emergency Calls To Merkel Over Greek Aid

The Greek crisis is obviously freaking out The White House.According to MSNBC’s Chuck Todd, Obama has made a personal call to the recalcitrent Angela Merkel over moving forward on the bailout.



Germany is getting pressure from all sides. The IMF wants it to act, Obama wants it to act, and you know the leaders of Spain and Portugal want it to act.

The problem is that nobody in Germany wants it to happen, and Merkel is showing no signs of bowing to this pressure.

How long can she hold out?

