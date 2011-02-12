Now Nokia Needs To Get MAJOR Support From Mobile Carriers

AT&T Mobility CEO Ralph de la Vega, the guy that Nokia CEO Stephen Elop needs to start golfing with.

Nokia now has Microsoft. Lovely.Now, if Nokia has even a slight chance of recovering in the smartphone market, it is going to need another new set of best friends: Mobile phone carriers, which haven’t had much of a reason to believe in Nokia OR Microsoft over the last several years.



So now it’s time for Nokia CEO Stephen Elop to start wining and dining the world’s top mobile carriers, ESPECIALLY in the U.S., where Microsoft is based and where Nokia has been very weak.

Why carriers? Because unless you’re Apple — and Nokia is not Apple — consumers don’t come looking for you. They mostly go to their carrier and see which phones are on sale, are being recommended or advertised, or are looking cool.

So if Nokia stands a chance, it needs to find some big carriers who will give Nokia-Windows phones a lot of love, including marketing, sales positioning, good pricing, and in-store training.

It needs carriers who will make Nokia-Windows their #1 or #2 smartphone platform, ahead of Apple, Android, and RIM. Because being #4 is a death sentence in this industry.

To be sure, this is more the case in the U.S., where phones are purchased with big subsidies, and less so in other parts of the world.

But Nokia isn’t going to make any comeback without big buy-in from carriers, no matter where you’re looking. So it’s time to start charming the phone companies.

