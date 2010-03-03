Now Nissan Is Recalling 500k Cars Due To -- You Guessed It -- Brake Pedals

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

2010 is officially the year of the recall.It’s not just Toyota (TM). And it’s not just GM.



Now Nissan (NSANY) has joined the recall bandwagon, recalling over 500k trucks, SUVs, and minivans due to problems with brake pedals and fuel gages.

Anyway, you know how we like to talk about ending the car culture around the world (or at least in America)? It feels like we might be getting a sign.

