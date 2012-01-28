Now Newt Gingrich Is A Goldman Hater Too

Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs saw its name, and reputation, thrown threw the mud last night at CNN’s Florida Republican Presidential Debate.Newt Gingrich took the hard line against the investment house when rebuffing earlier comments by Mitt Romney.



“We began digging in after Monday night because frankly I’d had about enough of this,” Gingrich said. “We discovered to our shock, Governor Romney owns shares of both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Governor Romney made a million dollars off of selling some of that. Governor Romney owns share — has an investment in Goldman Sachs, which is today foreclosing on Floridians. So maybe Governor Romney in the spirit of openness should tell us how much money he’s made off of how many households that have been foreclosed by his investments? And let’s be clear about that.”

Romney who has received more than $367,200 from Goldman employees through Sept. 30, defended himself from the line of attack, and others that were sceptical of his use of Swiss bank accounts.

“I have a trustee that manages my investments in a blind trust. That was so that I would avoid any conflicts of interest.” Romney said.

“There’s nothing wrong with that,” he continued later in the debate. “And I know that there may be some who try to make a deal of that, as you have publicly. But look, I think it’s important for people to make sure that we don’t castigate individuals who have been successful and try and, by innuendo, suggest there’s something wrong with being successful and having investments and having a return on those investments.”

