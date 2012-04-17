And Now Also-Ran Newt Gingrich Has Refused An Interview With A College Reporter

Photo: AP

Last week, Newt Gingrich lost his mind when he lambasted Fox News for its coverage of his campaign. He even said that CNN is less biased than Fox, which goes against every Republican instinct. Now, in his ongoing crusade against the “elite” media he loves to hate, Gingrich this weekend turned away a reporter…from the University of North Carolina.



The situation: A Daily Tar Heel columnist, Memet Walker, tried to ask Gingrich about a response from Fox News chief Roger Ailes, who said Gingrich was “trying to get a job at CNN because he knows he isn’t going to get to come back to Fox News.”

Here’s what happened:

But before I even had a chance on Saturday to relay Ailes’ comments, his aid pressed his hands against me, and several Secret Service agents stopped me in my tracks.

“You’re not asking that. You’re done,” his aid said.

Not “Next question.” Just, “You’re done.”

Gingrich’s full quote last week:

“I think Fox has been for Romney all the way through. In our experience, Callista and I both believe CNN is less biased than Fox this year. We are more likely to get neutral coverage out of CNN than we are of Fox, and we’re more likely to get distortion out of Fox. That’s just a fact.”

This is hardly the first time Gingrich has had dust-ups with members of the media. In fact, it’s pretty much a staple of his campaign that no one knows why is still up and running.

Perhaps the most famous of these moments came in a debate, during which he lambasted CNN’s Jon King for asking a question about his infidelity and allegations from his ex-wife that he asked for an open marriage.

“No, but I will,” Gingrich shot back, causing the audience to erupt with applause. “I think the destructive vicious negative nature of much of the news media makes it harder to govern this country, harder to attract decent people to run for public office. I’m appalled you would begin a presidential debate on a topic like that.”

