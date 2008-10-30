Now News Corp cancelling Its Holiday Party?

First ABC News canceled its holiday party, now the New York Times’ Brian Stelter is hearing a rumour, that he relayed on Twitter, that News Corp is cancelling its massive yuletide blowout.
We have no idea if this is true, but given the extravagant nature of News Corp’s parties in the past, perhaps at least scaling it down would be in good taste.
