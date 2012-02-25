Now New York Realtors Are Throwing Parties To Get Buyers Into Luxury Apartments

Photo: Flickr/Donzor Photography

Real estate agents have lately been getting creative with how they market their properties.In Canada, some agents have offered $1,000 of beer to homebuyers as a promotional strategy.



And Michael Meier of the Meier Group at Rutenberg recently hosted a sexy photo shoot inside a $3.9 million Chelsea loft to get people talking.

On Wednesday night, in a Chelsea penthouse on West 24 Street, Eve Plumb, who played Jan in the Brady Bunch but is now an artist, displayed some of her paintings to lure potential homebuyers, Alexei Barrionuevo reports for The New York Times.

A lot of promotional events are being held in New York now, since an open house might not be enough anymore to entice buyers, Barrionuevo writes. To attract people to penthouses at 123 Third Avenue, an event called “Shop at the Top” was held with expensive chocolates, jewelry, and perfume for sale.

If you’re a freeloader, on the prowl for complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres, this might be for you. A developer at the West 24 Street space (going for $3.6 million) told Barrionuevo that he “will probably have a party here every month or so” until it sells.

