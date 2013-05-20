Now Mondelez Wants To Delay Paying Ad Agencies [THE BRIEF]

Facebook / KraftGood morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Earlier this month, we reported that Procter & Gamble increased its payment schedule for agencies from 45 to 75 days. Now Mondelez is following suit. The company is increasing its payment time from 75 to 120 days. According to Ad Age, Madison Avenue is not happy about it.

Dracula is the star of Google’s new ad for the company’s new music streaming platform.

Even Dunkin’ doughnuts is on Vine now.

Deep Focus, a New York-based digital agency, has had an eventful few days. The shop won Nespresso’s U.S. social media account and hired Atmosphere BBDO alum Ron Lent as a creative director.

Here’s how the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra is trying to get younger fans.

P&G is doing an ROI review.

Havas Worldwide, Publicis Kaplan Thaler and Gotham are all in the running to win the Sleepy’s account. Its media spending is estimated at $75 million, Adweek reports.

Bacardi tries to recreate the history of rum and coke.

Are there seven species of social commerce? Mashable thinks so.

