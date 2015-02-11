Now might be the time to move into human resources

Working anywhere. An office worker works at a desk suspended from the outside of a building in London. Ian Gavan/Getty Images for O2

Australia’s changing economy will drive demand for change and organisational development human resource specialists this year, according to the 2015 Global Salary Survey from recruiters Robert Walters.

The survey found that return-to-work and worker compensation specialists will also be in high demand due to changing legislation.

Contract engagements will grow while permanent hiring will be steady.

Across Australia, permanent salaries for human resources professionals are expected to grow only by by 0.4%.

Pay in NSW will be steady, will decline slightly in Brisbane and rise a bit in Melbourne and Perth.

Mary Darke, Robert Walters Brisbane Associate Director of Human Resources, says HR professionals are increasingly attracted to roles with involvement in areas such as leadership development, employee engagement and succession planning.

“Senior level candidates are seeking active involvement in strategy development and senior management visibility,” she says. “Promoting development opportunities such as these during the hiring process will ensure organisations secure the best talent in the market.”

Last year saw renewed demand in health, financial services, oil and gas, energy, retail and not-for-profit sectors.

