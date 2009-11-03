Small Banks Eager To Become Too-Big-To-Fail Megabanks

Get ready for mid-tier U.S. banks to become far larger.



These include companies such as:

U.S Bancorp (USB)

PNC Financial Services (PNC) SunTrust Banks (STI)

Regions Financial Corp (RF)

BB&T Corp (BBT)

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

The Deal expects a lot of upcoming M&A activity among these mid-tier players. There are tons of banking assets up for sale, many of which can be bought with the help of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), since they are failed banks the FDIC wants assimilated into healthier peers.

This will eventually raise huge questions as to what “too big to fail” (TBTF) even means, because most smart banks will try to be right around that size — not too big that they’ll face major limitations, but big enough so that their counterparties presume they enjoy an implicit government guarantee.

The Deal: Because the biggest banks have gotten so much larger, the next tier feels it must consolidate to achieve competitive economies of scale and increase their bottom lines. And if a TBTF bank does fail, a consolidator from the next tier may have enough scale to step up and fill the void.

“The regulators want to create a middle rung of banks that can provide for a replacement of services of the larger tier if they run into a problem,” says the banker. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see the promotion of regional champions.”

All this raises fundamental and unresolved regulatory questions involving the size of the banks and the wisdom of consolidation. While it’s good to have banks that can rescue a failing institution, it’s problematic to do so and simply create another TBTF institution.

That said, there are increasing pressures on the biggest banks to stop growing and, in some cases, to divest assets. “The big guys in most cases will have to shrink — they don’t have enough capital to support their businesses.

