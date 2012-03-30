Now Michelle Obama Will Push Her Radical Fitness Agenda On 'The Biggest Loser'

In a new attempt to destroy your life with so-called “healthy living,” Michelle Obama is scheduled to appear on NBC’s The Biggest Loser, Eddie Gehman Kohan reports.



In a two-part “makeover episode” set to air April 3 and 10, contestants get a new look in D.C., and then meet with Obama at the White House. She challenges them to see how many people they can get to sign up for the Presidential Active Lifestyle Award (a pledge program designed to get people to be healthier), and then they do a workout with Obama in the East Room.

Since celebrating the two-year anniversary of the “Let’s Move” initiative, Obama has been on a PR whirlwind. She has potato-sack raced with Jimmy Fallon and danced with pretty much anyone who has gotten near her. She has also appeared on a score of television shows including iCarly, The Oprah Winfrey Show, and Ellen to talk about health and plug her initiative.

“I’m pretty much willing to make a complete fool out of myself to get our kids moving,” Obama has said.

It’s not the first time that the White House has had dealings with The Biggest Loser, Gehman Kohan reports. In 2009, cast members visited the White House, picked vegetables from the Kitchen Garden, and prepared a salad with White House chefs.

