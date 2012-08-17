Now Macy's Is Suing JCPenney Over Martha Stewart

Macy’s is suing JCPenney so it won’t be able to carry Martha Stewart-branded products.



It’s the latest twist in a battle that started in January when Stewart announced she was opening a store in JCPenney.

Macy’s, which has sold her products for years, is also in a legal battle with Stewart’s company. It already won a preliminary injunction against Martha Stewart, who can’t sell certain products at JCPenney for the time being.

Now they’ve set their sights on JCPenney, Alexandra Steigrad at Women’s Wear Daily reported:

“The lawsuit filed today seeks to expand injunctive relief to J.C. Penney and seeks to have J.C. Penney pay damages for its tortious interference with the contract between Macy’s and MSLO,” Macy’s said. “This requested injunction would cover, but is not limited to, any current designs in Macy’s exclusive product categories that were developed by MSLO for J.C. Penney at any time in the past or that may be in the future.

Macy’s plans to continue to fully support its exclusive Martha Stewart-branded product sold in its stores and online under its contract with MSLO, which currently extends through January 2018. Given that this is a matter in litigation, the company will not comment further.”

