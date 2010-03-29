Now Look Where Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Out Begging For Money

Japan.



Someone obviously had a fun time cutting the commercial encouraging the Japanese to spend their money in California.

Before watching it though, here’s a chart to help you appreciate the gravity of the situation.

Now watch the commercial, which Japan probe explains: Variations of this commercial have been running for a while now, all of them using the pun-tastic slogan “なんでもアリフォルニア,” which I suppose would be translated as something like “It’s got everything-fornia.”



