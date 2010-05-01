Set Your DVRs: Lloyd Blankfein On Charlie Rose Tonight At 11:00

I have humble upbringings!

Tonight at 11 PM, Blankfein is going to be on the Charlie Rose show.We can’t wait to see the notoriously private CEO of Goldman speak with Rose.



The intense black screen Rose uses is a perfect backdrop on which to discuss the SEC charges against the firm, and rumours of a criminal investigation in the early stages.

So tune in or set your DVR. The show will be on tonight at 11 on PBS, channel 13 if you’re in New York.

