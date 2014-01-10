Now Lisa Ho Is Suing A Former Friend For Money After Putting Her Fashion Brand Into Administration Last Year

Getty Images

Lisa Ho has filed a lawsuit against her former friend Hamish McLaren, claiming that she lent McLaren $850,000 from her super fund to receive a promised 18% return.

The AFR reports that Ho lent the money in 2011 but was returned less than $200,000 last year despite demands from herself and her legal team.

The lawsuit comes less than a year after the Lisa Ho fashion label was forced into administration.

McLaren, who has previously been suspended from being a financial adviser by the ­Australian Securities and Investments Commission, has not yet filed a defence.

