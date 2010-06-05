Now Let Me Tell You About My Weird Encounter With Mark Zuckerberg Just Before He Melted Down Onstage

Tuesday night 6PM, a stylish ballroom in a $500 a night hotel in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. 20 minutes below LAX, but located on a bluff that would give you the impression you were in Maui–or on the Cliffs of Moore.



One of those places that makes New Yorkers consider moving moving to California and hanging it up, but that once you’re here you’ll never visit again.

From the row behind me a familiar voice: “Hey, how’s it going.”

“Oh, hey… I’m Jason nice to see you again.”

“I know who you are.”

“Do you play poker?”

“No, I don’t.”

“Well, do you have money? We have a game later and I could teach you.”

He flashes a big smile.

Of the 1,200 seats in the auditorium, Mark Zuckberg sits directly behind mine.

What an awkward coincidence…

Continue reading at Calacanis.com >

