Now Kmart Is Producing Kid Rap Videos

Kmart teamed up with Da Rich Kids — the smattering of 10- to 13-year-old rappers who brought you “Hot Cheetos & Takis” — to create a rap video about the discount retailer.



Lyrics include: “My school bus is my limo/ I rule back to school with my cap on and my brim low.”

With six years of declining sales, 84 shuttered stores in 2012, and polling showing waning popularity among Millennials, Kmart is trying to refocus its image with viral and edgy marketing campaigns. The goal: Look cool in front of the kids.

In April, ad agency DraftFCB and the retailer hit internet gold with the 20-million-viewed “Ship My Pants” ad. (Say that 10 times fast and you’ll get the ad’s off-colour humour.) The commercial was quickly followed up with another titled “Big Gas Savings,” which currently has 5.6 million YouTube views.

But a company can only exploit so many puns. Two weeks ago, Kmart made an ad that attempts to rebrand “Yo Mama” jokes (1.3 million views). Now it’s rapping.

Kmart’s ads have been less and less viral with every release. But Da Rich Kids’ “Hot Cheetos & Takis” accumulated almost 7 million views since last year. This could bump Kmart’s viral score back up. The only question is if people will then get off YouTube and back in the stores.

Watch the music video below:

