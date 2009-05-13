Now Joseph Stiglitz Is On The Green Shoots Bandwagon

We’re getting worried by the number of economists who say we’re getting close to the bottom in the economy and that a recovery is nearly at hand.



The thing is, economists aren’t good forecasters, and the consensus of economists is almost always dubious. But one by one, major names are turning sunny.

Joseph Stiglitz, one of the strongest critics of current economic policy, said at an event in China that: “There are distinct signs of a recovery in the U.S. economy, parts of Europe and elsewhere. There is a definite sense that the worst is over.”

Throw in Greenspan, Shiller, Soros, Roubini (to some extent) and you’ve got a little trend in the works.

