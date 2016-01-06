Now Jarryd Hayne wants to play soccer

Next up, Chris Gayle’s spot in the Melbourne Renegades… Photo: Brian Bahr/ Getty.

Having given up a lucrative rugby league career to try and crack the US National Football League with the San Francisco 49ers (whose poor form saw the coach sacked a few days ago), now sports star Jarryd Hayne wants to play soccer.

Fairfax Media has revealed Hayne is bound for Australia this week and hoping to wear the No. 38 jersey in an exhibition soccer match between the Australian Legends and Liverpool Legends in Sydney on Thursday night.

According Fairfax’s Daniel Lane, the “fanatical Liverpool supporter” still has to get permission from the NFL as insurance clearance before he can take to the field alongside the likes of Mile Sterjovski, Brett Emerton, Mark Bosnich and Jason Culina.

The 49ers’ NFL season finished on the weekend.

“One of the first things he will do upon his arrival is meet the Liverpool legends team, which includes Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher as well as team manager Gerard Houllier,” Lane says.

Hayne has been dropping hints on social media.

Who's coming!!! Can't wait to be out there. https://t.co/TL4Bk3iHyX — jarryd hayne (@JarrydHayne) January 4, 2016

It’s believed Hayne’s appearance in the match would be for charity.

