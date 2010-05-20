Now It's "Prime" Mortgages That Are Going Bust Right And Left

On the MBA conference call concerning the “Q1 2010 National Delinquency Survey”, MBA Chief Economist Jay Brinkmann said this morning:

These are “extraordinary times” and the seasonal adjustment may be incorrect. The 90+ day delinquency bucket is very high and might not be seasonal. If that is backed out, delinquencies are “flat”.

FHA foreclosure starts up sharply.

“Shadow inventory” of 4.3 million loans that need to worked through (90 day delinquent or in foreclosure) – or they will become REOs or distressed sales.

Prime fixed rate is now the key problem! Keep reading at CR >

