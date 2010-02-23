Now It's Been 11 Days Since The Greek Bailout And Leaders Are Still Denying There's A Bailout

Now it’s been 11 days since EU leaders announced a bailout.



We immediately declared that there was no such thing, and that the announcement — which was just a half-page long — was obviously an empty statement with no details, and with no purpose other than to “calm” markets.

Well, here we are, and there’s still no deal.

Not only are Euro leaders saying silent — they’re actually denying reports about deals. It’s not the most calming behaviour.

