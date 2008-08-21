Now It's A Rout: Yahoo Beating NBC In Olympics Traffic 8 Out Of 11 Days

We’ve previously noted that NBC wasn’t the only site getting a boost from the Olympics: On August 11th, Yahoo generated more traffic to its specialty site than NBC did. Turns out that wasn’t an aberration: According to Nielsen Online, Yahoo has beaten NBC on 8 of the 11 days it’s measured so far.



NBC, obviously, has the exclusive rights to Olympic video. But anyone can write about the Olympics, and Yahoo’s advantage is obvious: A home page with ginormous daily traffic, where it has featured clever Olympics coverage every day. Yet another reminder, if anyone needed it, that the company’s clout is still enormous, even if its leadership hasn’t figured out what to do with it.

See Also:

NBC Won’t Show You Usain Bolt, But YouTube And DailyMotion Will

Yahoo Beating NBC In Online Olympics

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.