Now It Gets Interesting: Rift Grows Between BP And White House Over Cleanup Costs

The happy talk about from BP (BP) about how it will do everything to “make it right” in the Gulf is quickly dissipating.



The straw that broke the camel’s back: Noise out of Washington that BP ought to pay the salaries of everyone that’s lost their job due to the spill.

An anonymous BP source, presumably someone senior that wants to get a message out, told Reuters: “At some point a line has to be drawn,” in response to the new suggestions.

This is most likely why BP fell 15% today. The company can pay to cap the well, clean up the oil, and pay a whopping fine. But if the company is expected to provide restitution to the entire $2.2 trillion Gulf economy… yeah, that’s not going to happen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.