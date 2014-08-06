Now Is The Worst Time To Upgrade Your IPhone

If you want to buy a new iPhone, don’t.

Apple will unveil the next iPhone on September 9, as Re/code’s John Paczkowski reported. Assuming Apple keeps to its pattern, the new iPhone will go on sale the following week.

And when the new iPhone goes on sale, the current models — the iPhone 5S, 5C, and 4S — will either drop in price or go extinct. We’re a month out from the next iPhone, so it makes little sense to upgrade right now.

Plus, the new iPhone is expected to be a big upgrade from the iPhone 5S. According to numerous reports, it will have a larger, 4.7-inch screen, thinner design, and zippy internal specs. There has also been talk that there will be an even larger iPhone with a 5.5-inch screen.

If you upgrade to an iPhone 5S or 5C today, you’re going to be stuck with a puny 4-inch screen.

But!

There is one reason you may want to upgrade now, even if the new iPhone is coming soon. If your phone is cracked, broken, slow, or nearly nonfunctional, just buy a new one today. The iPhone 5S is a great device, and you won’t be disappointed. Plus, it’s better to have a slightly outdated phone next month than no phone at all.

