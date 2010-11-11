Now Is A Great Time To Become A State Farm Agent

Sponsored by:

Are you self-motivated and driven? Are you passionate about people? Do you have an entrepreneurial spirit with a desire to own and run a successful business? If so, becoming a State Farm agent may be just what you’re looking for.

As an agent, you’ll join a stable, well-known company and gain benefits that are threefold. You’ll get the support you need, the freedom to make your own decisions, and the chance to earn a great living. While working to exclusively market State Farm products, you can build a successful busine

ss by helping people in your community choose the best insurance and financial services solutions to fit their needs.

State Farm, known as one of America’s premier brands, is the #1 insurer of cars and homes. In fact, they have been the leading insurer of U.S. homes since 1964, insuring one in every five homes. The company has been recognised for its financial strength, outstanding customer service, and community involvement.

If you’re successful and career-minded, consider joining the State Farm team. For more information, visit http://www.statefarm.com/careers.



Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.