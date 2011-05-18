Now Intel Says It Won't Be In Smartphones Until Next Year

Intel CEO Paul Otellini said today that the first smartphones with Intel processors will begin shipping in 2012.



That’s yet another delay: at the Mobile World Congress in February, Otellini said that smartphones powered with Intel Atom chips would come out later this year. Last June, the company said they’d be out in the first half of 2011.

Intel competitor ARM provides chip designs for most smartphones and tablets, and Intel formed a group last year to accelerate its position in the mobile market. But apparently Intel is still having trouble getting its mobile strategy in order.

According to Engadget, Otellini blamed the company’s partnership with Nokia, which recently abandoned its MeeGo joint venture with Intel in favour of using Microsoft’s Windows Phone platform instead. “In hindsight, Nokia was the wrong partner to have picked.” However, Otellini said again that Intel is shopping its handset reference design around to other companies.

Otellini also said that Intel is absolutely not planning on building chips based on ARM’s designs, as it would lower the company’s profits. He also pointed out that the mobile revolution benefits Intel because it requires companies to build out cloud-based services in huge data centres — with servers mostly powered by Intel processors.

Otellini was speaking at Intel’s annual conference for investors today. He barely mentioned smartphones, according to CNET, although he said that Intel chips would appear in 35 tablets, including Android and MeeGo tablets.

Despite its reliance on the traditional personal computer market, Intel has so far managed to avoid the effects of the consumer PC slowdown that is hurting other companies like HP and Microsoft.

