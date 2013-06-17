Now Indonesia Is Seeing Riots Thanks To A Fuel Price Hike

It’s been a very bad year for the world’s hottest emerging markets.



There are two big trends being cited for that.

One is the slowdown in commodities and China, which is having a ripple effect for growth among many of the export-oriented commodity economies.

The other factor is the rise of the dollar and US interest rates, which are causing investment flows to reverse and leave these hot markets.

But in addition to all that we’re seeing instability grow.

There’s obviously the riots in Turkey, which have been going on for weeks now.

South Africa has been dealing with mining protests all year.

Brazil has lately seen riots, in part due to an increase in bus fares.

And now Indonesia is seeing protests and some rioting thanks to a planned fuel price increase.

According to AP, the parliament is expected to rescind a subsidy that will result in a 33% increase in at-the-pump prices.

The below image of cops taking cover is from Reuters, which describes the image as:

Riot police take cover behind their shields to avoid stones thrown by protesters during a protest against the government’s plan to raise fuel prices in Makassar, South Sulawesi province.

