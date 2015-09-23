NOW HIRING: Tech Insider is looking for a video producer

Tech Insider — Business Insider’s recently launched sister site focused on tech, science, and innovation — is hiring a videoproducerwho knows how to make smart and beautifulvideosabout science. This driven journalist has a reel chock-full of amazing work — primarily produced for the digital media space.

The producer will work closely with the expanding tech and science video teams to brainstorm, write, produce, shoot and edit stories with a wide, general audience reach. One important skill all candidates must possess is the ability to take complex ideas and topics and then translate them into scripts (and eventually) videos that are engaging and accessible.

Must have a passion for storytelling along with science, news, and digital video.

Required skills: Final Cut X or Premiere, Canon and Sony cameras, and extensive field production experience.

Deep knowledge of HTML, CMS and social media a plus.

Watch just a few of TI Video’s growing science catalogue:

Secrets of the American Museum of Natural History

Why BMI is BS

An artist has completely re-envisioned the most mundane piece of furniture

APPLY HERE if interested with your resume, link to your reel, and cover letter telling us why you are the perfect person for this position.

Tech Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our NYC office.

