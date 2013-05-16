NOW HIRING: Business Insider Is Looking For A Talented Front-End Designer

Business Insider is hiring a talented front-end designer to join our growing design team and help us create exceptional interactive experiences.

The web designer will assist with new initiatives and large-scale projects, including a site redesign and a mobile apps redesign. We’re looking for someone who understands user experience and design fundamentals, and who also has mobile experience and a passion for mobile design. The ideal candidate is self-driven and will be responsible in the creative process from concept to final implementation.

Responsibilities:



Design and implement visually attractive interfaces and web pages based on principles of design and usability

Work closely on mobile projects and initiatives

Look for ways to evolve the user experience in the form of smart design solutions and new user interactions

Work collaboratively with design team, product, and engineering to ensure design concepts are delivered according to concept

Qualifications:

3+ years experience in interactive design

Expert understanding of graphic design, layout, and typography

Fundamental understanding of GUI design and intuitive navigation schemes

Strong understanding of mobile

Strong production skills

Skilled in Photoshop and Illustrator

Proficient in HTML and CSS

Knowledgeable about jQuery

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and to keep abreast of innovative design trends and technologies

Pluses:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in graphic design or web design

Strong understanding of user interface and UX design

Experience using GIT or similar version control system

JavaScript proficiency

Responsive design experience

Prototyping experience

HTML 5 knowledge

IE8 cross browser support

Strong communication and presentation skills

Events / community involvement

A/B testing experience

Agile experience

We offer a competitive salary and good benefits. Please email a cover letter, resume, and web portfolio link to [email protected]

