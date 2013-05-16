NOW HIRING: Business Insider Is Looking For A Talented Front-End Designer

Business Insider is hiring a talented front-end designer to join our growing design team and help us create exceptional interactive experiences.

The web designer will assist with new initiatives and large-scale projects, including a site redesign and a mobile apps redesign. We’re looking for someone who understands user experience and design fundamentals, and who also has mobile experience and a passion for mobile design. The ideal candidate is self-driven and will be responsible in the creative process from concept to final implementation.

Responsibilities:

  • Design and implement visually attractive interfaces and web pages based on principles of design and usability
  • Work closely on mobile projects and initiatives
  • Look for ways to evolve the user experience in the form of smart design solutions and new user interactions
  • Work collaboratively with design team, product, and engineering to ensure design concepts are delivered according to concept

Qualifications:

  • 3+ years experience in interactive design
  • Expert understanding of graphic design, layout, and typography
  • Fundamental understanding of GUI design and intuitive navigation schemes
  • Strong understanding of mobile
  • Strong production skills
  • Skilled in Photoshop and Illustrator
  • Proficient in HTML and CSS
  • Knowledgeable about jQuery
  • Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and to keep abreast of innovative design trends and technologies

Pluses:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in graphic design or web design
  • Strong understanding of user interface and UX design
  • Experience using GIT or similar version control system
  • JavaScript proficiency
  • Responsive design experience
  • Prototyping experience
  • HTML 5 knowledge
  • IE8 cross browser support
  • Strong communication and presentation skills
  • Events / community involvement
  • A/B testing experience
  • Agile experience
We offer a competitive salary and good benefits. Please email a cover letter, resume, and web portfolio link to [email protected]

