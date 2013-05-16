NOW HIRING: Business Insider Is Looking For A Talented Front-End Designer

Business Insider is hiring a talented front-end designer to join our growing design team and help us create exceptional interactive experiences.
The web designer will assist with new initiatives and large-scale projects, including a site redesign and a mobile apps redesign. We’re looking for someone who understands user experience and design fundamentals, and who also has mobile experience and a passion for mobile design. The ideal candidate is self-driven and will be responsible in the creative process from concept to final implementation.
Responsibilities:
- Design and implement visually attractive interfaces and web pages based on principles of design and usability
- Work closely on mobile projects and initiatives
- Look for ways to evolve the user experience in the form of smart design solutions and new user interactions
- Work collaboratively with design team, product, and engineering to ensure design concepts are delivered according to concept
Qualifications:
- 3+ years experience in interactive design
- Expert understanding of graphic design, layout, and typography
- Fundamental understanding of GUI design and intuitive navigation schemes
- Strong understanding of mobile
- Strong production skills
- Skilled in Photoshop and Illustrator
- Proficient in HTML and CSS
- Knowledgeable about jQuery
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and to keep abreast of innovative design trends and technologies
Pluses:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in graphic design or web design
- Strong understanding of user interface and UX design
- Experience using GIT or similar version control system
- JavaScript proficiency
- Responsive design experience
- Prototyping experience
- HTML 5 knowledge
- IE8 cross browser support
- Strong communication and presentation skills
- Events / community involvement
- A/B testing experience
- Agile experience
We offer a competitive salary and good benefits. Please email a cover letter, resume, and web portfolio link to [email protected].
