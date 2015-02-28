NOW HIRING: Business Insider is looking for a retail reporter

Business Insider’s Retail vertical is looking for a reporter in our Manhattan office.

If you’re interested in all the things people spend money on, you might be the ideal candidate. Common brands we cover include McDonald’s, Wal-Mart, Amazon, Victoria’s Secret, Chipotle, and more.

From testing the latest item at Taco Bell to covering the death of shopping malls, this job offers a unique opportunity to explore consumer culture.

We’re looking for the following:

Excellent writing skills

Basic understanding of business news and current events

Interest in business strategy for big consumer companies as well as start-ups and e-commerce

Demonstrated presence on social media

Ability to be creative and package retail news in a exciting ways

Journalism background

Writing experience

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter if this sounds like your dream job, and specify why you’re interested in working on Retail.

This job is full-time and based in our New York City headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

