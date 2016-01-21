Business Insider is hiring an audience development intern to help coordinate sharing of our best original content across BI’s growing family of publications: Business Insider, Tech Insider and Insider.

As an intern at Business Insider, there’s no getting coffee, filing, or making copies. BI Interns are paid, spend their time doing meaningful work and are an integral part of our team. Many of our reporters and editors even started their careers as BI interns.

Business Insider is active on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and on Pinterest, Snapchat and YouTube. We keep one eye on emerging social platforms and even launched our INSIDER brand on social first.

For this role, we’re looking for someone who’s organised, analytical and isn’t afraid of a spreadsheet. We also need someone who’s a strong communicator and understands how brands use social media to achieve their objectives.

The ideal candidate is a voracious news consumer, active on social media and familiar with a range of business, tech and general interest topics.

Specifically, we’re looking for the following:

Familiarity with multiple social media platforms

Comfortable with spreadsheets & making data-driven arguments

A journalism background

Apply here with a résumé and cover letter if this sounds like your dream job, and tell us why you want to work in audience development at Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.