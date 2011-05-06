Now Here's The Bad News From That Good Jobs Report

Photo: donhankins via flickr
The headline Non-Farm Payrolls report was strong, but there are some bad things to consider:First, this is old news. April? That was ages ago.
The unemployment rate ticked up to 9% from 8.8%. That’s because the household survey — which had been doing much better than the establishment survey — showed net job loss.
The closely-watched U-6 — so-called real unemployment — jumped to 15.9% from 15.7%.
The average work week stayed flat at 34.3 hours.
