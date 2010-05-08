Now Here's One Big Crash That CAN'T Be Blamed On A Glitch

Just two weeks ago, we were talking about how the recovery was going to run into some headwinds, as improved economic growth was prompting rapid commodity inflation.



Well now look. Oil has quickly gone from $90 to $75, a decline of over 16%. That’s not due to a glitch or some concern about the integrity of electronic markets. That’s economic fear.

Photo: Stockcharts.com

