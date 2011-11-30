Now Here's a Jewelry Model Being Burned Alive At A Stake

It’s anyone’s guess what Bjorg Jewelry’s message is here:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It doesn’t barely even shows the jewelry!*

Designer Bjørg Nordli-Mathisen grew up in the north of Norway, which might explain the choice of landscape. Other than that, few clues are offered. The web site says, “The collection makes up an odyssey of imagination, mystique and poetry, switching between dreams and reality, thus welcoming Dark Knights, Pale Moons, Magic Hours and Misty Mountains.”

Perhaps your mum would like a pair of these for Christmas:

Photo: Bjorg Jewelry

*One of our sharp-eyed commenters noticed that a necklace is in fact visible for a brief period in the film.

