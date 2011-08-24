Here Are 9 Things GOP Frontrunner Rick Perry DOESN'T Believe In

Photo: AP

It’s been only nine months since Texas Gov. Rick Perry released Fed Up! Our Fight To Save America From Washington, but his presidential campaign is already distancing the candidate from his fiery 191-page manifesto.Facing the heightened scrutiny of a presidential campaign, Perry’s fledgling team has disavowed some of the more provocative federalist arguments espoused in Fed Up!, including the claim that Social Security is an unconstitutional “Ponzi scheme.” Perry communications director Ray Sullivan told the Wall Street Journal last week that Fed Up! represents “a look back, not a path forward.” The book, Sullivan said, was written “as a review and critique of 50 years of federal excesses, not in any way as a 2012 campaign blueprint or manifesto.”



But the Perry 2012 camp may find it difficult to disown the book, which lays bare the candidate’s ideas on the dangers of federal overreach, the benefits of small government, the primacy of the 10th Amendment, which gives to the states all powers not granted to the federal government in the U.S. Constitution.

Fed Up! is not your ordinary (re: mind-numbingly boring) campaign book, nor is it a 20-year-old masters’ thesis. Published in November 2010, the book gives a rare, unadulterated insight into how the presidential candidate, Perry, views the size and role of the federal government he now wants to lead.

We have already taken a look at some of the key themes in Fed Up! Now, before Perry’s arguments get twisted around in campaign doubletalk, here’s a breakdown of why the Texas Republican is (was?) fed up with Washington.

