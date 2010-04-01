Now Hedge Funds Are More Bullish On Platinum Than Gold Or Any Other Metal

Bank of America Merrill Lynch just released its weekly “Hedge Fund Monitor” (via MarketFolly) and in it we see that the hedge fund sector as a whole is bullish on platinum right now.
While they continue to short gold, silver, and copper, hedge funds are still seeing platinum under a buy level:
When it comes to gold, silver, and copper, hedge funds are paring back:
Head over to Marketfolly to read the full research report.
