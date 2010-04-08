Now Hedge Fund Managers Are Being Stalked While Praying And Eating Pizza

So a lady, a hedge fund manager, a reporter, and a priest walk into a pizza parlor…



A reporter, Aaron Pressman from Reuters, ended up eavesdropping on a conversation between a hedge fund manager, his lady friend, and a priest.

Here’s what happened:

The manager told the priest he had received information about some hot stocks from “Danielle” and traded on it. But he got caught because federal authorities were taping the phone calls.

Having a private conversation in a very public space is either stupid or genius because frankly, being caught hanging out with a priest, getting right with God, and eating pizza is great PR. The hedge fund manager was talking “loudly and passionately about his predicament,” so this is definitely a possibility.

If he didn’t plan it, the lesson to learn here is that people listen to your conversations. Don’t go agoraphobic, use it.

On the identities of the three, Pressman thinks “Danielle” is probably Danielle Chiesi, the woman who tipped off Galleon’s Rajaratnam.

His best guess at the identity of the hedge fund manager is Steven Fortuna of S2 Capital Partners, who plead guilty in the ongoing insider trading investigation and is cooperating with federal authorities. He lives one town over from the pizza place in Needham, MA.

The priest remains a mystery.

UPDATE: We got an email from Pressman. He says,

“For what it’s worth, I had to stand around for 10 minutes waiting for my pizza to be ready and Fortuna was talking quite loudly — I was a good 15 or 20 feet away. He was so loud at first I was thinking who is this guy and would he please pipe down. The whole scene reminded me of that bit in the movie “Michael Clayton” where George Clooney is sent up to Westchester to advise a hedge fund manager who’s just hit someone with his car and the guy is going on and on about how unfair it all is, if you remember that.”

