Now Green Mountain Is Surging on Possible Starbucks Partnership

Photo: Associated Press

After being down 2% this morning Green Mountain Coffee has now shot up close to 7% on a possible partnership with coffee giant Starbucks.The partnership is expected to centre around Green Mountain’s single brewing Keurig technology. Green Mountain had been down earlier in the day on news that Starbucks was rolling out its own single brewing product.



Starbucks is up close to 1% this afternoon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.