Now Google Wants Into The Yahoo-Buying Game

Google has been in discussions with private equity firms about helping to finance a deal to purchase Yahoo, Amir Efrati reports in The Wall Street Journal.Larry Page’s company, which has only had preliminary discussions about the deal, would sell ads across some of Yahoo’s huge array of sites. (Convenient timing, seeing as the AOL-Microsoft-Yahoo ad-selling deal could fall apart.)



A number of companies are interesting in the purple Y. Private equity firms are kicking the tires, and Alibaba’s CEO Jack Ma wants to buy Yahoo but will run into trouble due to United States laws.

Any Google/Yahoo partnership would raise the eyebrows of anti-trust regulators who blocked a “web search advertising partnership” between the two companies in 2008.

This is something to keep an eye on but don’t bet it will happen.

And that’s probably a good thing. At least one smart person sees Google running Yahoo’s growing media assets as a disaster. (And he’s right.)

