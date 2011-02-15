Now Google Is Helping You Block Search Spam With New Chrome Extension

Photo: ap

Last week we told you about a custom code that will let you filter spam results from your Google search.Today, Google is helping you out with a Chrome extension that makes this much easier.



The Personal Blocklist Extension lets you choose domain names to block and omits them from your Google search results. The sites are also sent to Google to help them determine which sites are actually spam.

After installing the extension, each search result will have a link next to it that says “block.” Click it to add that domain to your block list.

Google warns that the extension is still “experimental” and should only be installed by the tech-savvy users.

You can download the Personal Blocklist for Chrome here. There’s no word from Google about the extension coming to other browsers.

Photo: Google

Photo: Google

Want more Google search tips? Follow Business Insider Tools on Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.