GM Recalls 1.3 Million Vehicles Due To Power Steering Problem In Ancient Cars Driving Slowly

GM is recalling 1.3 million vehicles across North America due to a potential power-steering problem that may have caused 14 crashes:



Reuters:

U.S. safety regulators opened an investigation on January 27 into approximately 905,000 Cobalt models in the United States after receiving more than 1,100 complaints of power steering failures. The complaints included 14 crashes and one injury.

The recall covers the 2005-2010 model year Chevrolet Cobalt and 2007-2010 Pontiac G5 in the United States; 2005-2006 Pontiac Pursuit sold in Canada, and the 2005-2006 Pontiac G4 sold in Mexico, GM said in a statement.

…

GM said the affected vehicles can be still be “safely controlled” but it may require greater steering effort under 15 mph. Drivers will see a warning light and hear a chime if the power steering fails.

“After our in-depth investigation, we found that this is a condition that takes time to develop. It tends to occur in older models out of warranty,” GM Vice President of Quality Jamie Hresko said in the statement.

So power steering starts having problems in old vehicles past warranty, when one is driving at a slow 15 mile per hour. Doesn’t sound like much of surprise for anyone who has ever driven an old car. We’re all for safe cars, but the auto industry is clearly in a state of heightened paranoia post the Toyota witch-hunt. There are far more hazardous auto-related issues to be focusing on, such as drunk driving and bad road design.

