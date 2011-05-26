Now Get Ready To Suck Another $100 Billion Per Quarter Out Of The Economy

Growth in the US is officially dismal, and guess what: We haven’t even reached the age of austerity yet.



Today the BLS said that the economy grew (in current dollar terms) by about $138 billion.

But realise that the debt-fighting plans proposed by both parties amount to somewhere around $4 trillion less in spending over 10 years. That works out to about $100 billion per quarter, so basically, assuming EVERYTHING else were constant, that kind of austerity would eliminated all of this quarter’s growth.

WORRY!

