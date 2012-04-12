Now Get Ready For .Sex, .Porn And .Adult Domain Names

The adult industry demonstrates against the XXX domain

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida company that brought the “.xxx” domain to the Internet has applied for three more adult-themed domains.Palm Beach Gardens-based ICM Registry says it’s applying for “.sex,” ”.porn” and “.adult” domains.



ICM launched its “.xxx” domain in December 2011 and says it now has 215,000 sites registered in it.

The oversight agency for Internet addresses, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, has been accepting applications for new extensions. The deadline is Thursday.

