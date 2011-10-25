Germany's Catholic Church Linked To Chechen Leader's Birthday Bash

Photo: AP

A German dance troupe that performed at the birthday party of Ramzan Kadyrov, the much criticised Chechen leader, was part-owned by members of the German Catholic church.Der Spiegel reports that the German Television Ballet came under fire for its involvement in the lavish soiree due to Kadyrov’s appalling human rights record. The troupe is 30 per cent owned by production company Tellux, the shareholders of which include nine Catholic dioceses in Germany.



Said shareholders say they were not informed of the decision to let the dance troupe perform and have condemned the involvement. The troupe is also part-owned by German state television channel MDR.

Kadyrov’s 35th birthday party hit the headlines after Hollywood stars Hillary Swank and Jean-Claude van Damme attended. Swank was extremely apologetic about her appearance and has reportedly given her fee for the night to charity.

The stars were criticised due to Kadryov’s reputation for severely abusing human rights in the Chechen region.

