Facebook Is Coming To Your Benz

Facebook is coming to cars, starting with Mercedes-Benz.The Facebook version in the Benz will be limited, so you won’t be able to text while you’re driving, reports Reuters. It’s mostly focused on bringing the driver the location of friends and businesses.



Drivers will also be able to post simple preset messages by tapping or turning a knob.

Other apps will include Facebook, Google, and Yelp, browsing, and news updates, that will tell you when your friends are nearby or what restaurants they liked.

The first car to feature this is the MY13 SL-Class and will later be available in most MY13 passenger vehicles.

