Facebook Is Testing A New Way To Get You To Pay For More 'Likes'

Facebook is ramping up its efforts to get brand pages to pay for more exposure.



We’ve heard seen some reports from sites like AllFacebook that page admins are seeing a green “Advertise Page” button on the right side of their screens.

If you click on the link it takes you to a page where you can sign up for an ad. Admins can promote specific posts or the entire page.

Let us know in the comments if you’re seeing¬†the “Advertise Page” or “Promote Your Page” buttons. It looks like this:

Photo: Screenshot

Don’t Miss:¬†How To Make Your Facebook Profile More Secure In Under A Minute

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.