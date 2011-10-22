Now Everyone's Talking About A 60% Haircut On Greek Debt

EU leaders are considering a 60% haircut for Greek private sector bondholders in order to make up a €252 billion ($350 billion) shortfall in outside money Greece will need by the end of the decade, according to a confidential report obtained by the FT.



Increased private sector involvement in the Greek bailout has looked assured in the last few weeks, with leaders confirming reports that they could be 30-50%.

But according to the report, bondholders will need to take losses of 60% on current holdings in order to keep bailout funds at the €109 billion ($151 billion) level agreed upon in July.

Use this spreadsheet to see what that means for bank exposure >

(Open the link then Download or click “File > Make a Copy” and change the yellow boxes to see for yourself).

