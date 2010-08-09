Now Everyone Thinks The Dollar Is Toast

A pair of articles in the NYT and the WSJ tonight offer a pretty good glimpse of the current conventional wisdom.



The first, from the Times, is all about, what else, bonds! Everyone thinks they’re going higher, including (naturally) Bill Gross, and nobody thinks rates will rise anytime soon.

And then from The Journal — the dollar is toast because the economy sucks, and The Fed is almost certainly going to loosen some more.

Neither are must-reads, but they’re useful as conventional wisdom markers. Of course, conventional wisdom can go on a long time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.